The advice comes after ten burglaries occurred between 8am on Monday, May 1, and 4.30am on Wednesday, May 3, in a number of locations across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Hasland, and Shirebrook.

Numerous items have been taken including jewellery, a television, and a laptop.

During one of the incidents, at a property in The Spinney in Shirebrook, the homeowner woke up to find three men in her house demanding money, before leaving with cash and jewellery. The elderly lady wasn’t physically hurt during the incident but was left extremely shaken.

Detective Inspector Viki Ellis, who leads the team investigating the burglaries, said: “With the number of incidents happening in a short space of time, I understand that it can be worrying for the local community, however, there is a team of detectives who are working hard to find those responsible.

“While we are doing all we can to bring the criminals to justice, there are a number of steps you can take, as homeowners, to keep your property as secure as possible. These include keeping the items you value the highest out of view, keeping all doors and windows as secure as possible no matter if you’re in or out of the house, and reporting anything suspicious to us as quickly as possible.”

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working around the clock to catch those responsible.”

Police have shared a number of steps homeowners can take, including keeping valuables out of sight and out of reach of cat flaps, letterboxes, downstairs doors and windows, as well as using outdoor security lighting.

They urged homeowners to make their home look occupied when they are out and they advised to draw curtains, leave a lamp on or leave a radio playing.

Officers asked residents to set their lights on timers if it will be dark before they get home.

They suggested fitting a burglar alarm and making sure it is installed properly by a reputable firm and is working. They also reminded homeowners to remember to set it before they leave home, or if they’re going to sleep.

Police urged to keep gates, garages, sheds, or outbuildings secure.

Officers added: “What’s in your garden that could potentially aid a burglar? Lock away ladders and gardening tools to prevent them being used to access your home.

“Never leave a spare key outside of your house – burglars know the usual hiding spots.

“Consider installing a video doorbell or CCTV to help you know who’s outside your property.”

Anyone who has any information about the incidents that will help the officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*265128, using any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101