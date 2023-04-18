The 82-year-old, from Wingerworth, was on the A61, Derby Road in New Tupton after 10am on Wednesday, November 9, when he pulled onto the roundabout but failed to see the cyclist.

The collision left the rider of the bike, a man in his 50s, with a broken collarbone and five broken ribs.

Appearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre, the driver admitted causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £600, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £240 and costs of £85.

Sergeant Neil Hopwell, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision goes to show what can happen if drivers fail to concentrate and look properly when pulling out of junctions and onto roundabouts.

“While the cyclist suffered serious injuries, including several broken bones, it could have been a lot worse. A car, as we see all too often, can be a deadly weapon in the hands of a driver not paying attention or unable to control their vehicle.

