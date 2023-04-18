News you can trust since 1855
Elderly motorist banned from driving after leaving cyclist with serious injuries following road traffic collision in Chesterfield

An elderly motorist, who admitted not seeing a cyclist when he pulled out of a roundabout, has been handed a driving ban and fine.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

The 82-year-old, from Wingerworth, was on the A61, Derby Road in New Tupton after 10am on Wednesday, November 9, when he pulled onto the roundabout but failed to see the cyclist.

The collision left the rider of the bike, a man in his 50s, with a broken collarbone and five broken ribs.

Appearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre, the driver admitted causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £600, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £240 and costs of £85.

Sergeant Neil Hopwell, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision goes to show what can happen if drivers fail to concentrate and look properly when pulling out of junctions and onto roundabouts.

“While the cyclist suffered serious injuries, including several broken bones, it could have been a lot worse. A car, as we see all too often, can be a deadly weapon in the hands of a driver not paying attention or unable to control their vehicle.

“Thankfully the rider of the bike has been able to make a full recovery and the driver was incredibly remorseful, admitting to causing the collision straight away. He now has a 12-month driving ban and will have to retake the test before being allowed back behind the wheel of a car.”