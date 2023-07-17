News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Elderly man remains in hospital in critical condition as driver charged following serious collision in Derbyshire

A man has been charged with driving offences following a collision in Stenson Fields at the weekend, which left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Beaufort Road, at the junction with Wragley Way, just before 5 pm on Saturday, July 15.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee Falivena, 40, of Church Street, Church Gresley, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today, on Monday, July 17, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and possession of Class B drugs. The 40-year-old was remanded into prison custody pending future court hearings.

Lee Falivena, 40, of Church Street, Church Gresley, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today, on Monday, July 17, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and possession of Class B drugs.Lee Falivena, 40, of Church Street, Church Gresley, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today, on Monday, July 17, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and possession of Class B drugs.
Lee Falivena, 40, of Church Street, Church Gresley, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today, on Monday, July 17, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and possession of Class B drugs.
Most Popular

Officers would still like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to the them. They are appealing to anyone with any dashcam footage or CCTV from the area in the moments leading up to the collision to come forward and contact the force on the details below quoting reference 23000437469:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.