Eight arrested near Chesterfield in clampdown on thefts from lorries

Derbyshire police have arrested eight people as part of a crackdown on criminals who steal from lorries and HGVs.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 7th Sep 2023
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 07:18 BST
They were arrested by officers from the Roads Policing Team after they pulled over a Ford Fusion and a Mercedes Sprinter – both of which were believed to have been involved in thefts from lorries.

The driver and passenger from the Mercedes – and the driver and five passengers from the Ford - were arrested on suspicion of theft as they were driving on the northbound carriageway of the M1 at junction 29, near Chesterfield.

All eight man, aged between 28 and 58 and from Kirklees, Ripley, and Wakefield, have been questioned and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Eight people have ben arrested near Chesterfield
Anyone with information about thefts from lorries can contact Derbyshire police by calling 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.