Eight arrested in two days as Derbyshire police launch business crime programme

Eight people have been arrested during the first two days of the Derbyshire Business Crime Week programme.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
Eight people have been arrested during the first two days of the Derbyshire Business Crime Week programme.

Business Crime Week got underway on Monday, October 16, with Derbyshire police, Derby City Council and Chesterfield Borough Council working with local businesses to focus on those individuals who target shops and engage in anti-social behaviour.

Safer Neighbourhood Teams have increased patrols and in the two days since the campaign launched five people have been arrested in Derby City Centre on suspicion of a variety of offences including theft and burglary. In Chesterfield town centre three people were arrested on suspicion of shop thefts.

Officers have also issued three dispersal orders giving police the power to move people away from an area should they be taking part in anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector Lyndsey Curtis, who leads the campaign, said: “These types of crime can have a devastating impact not only on those involved in the businesses but also their customers.

“Working alongside our partners in both Derby and Chesterfield, we are using this week to clamp down on those who commit crimes against businesses and engage in anti-social behaviour within our shopping areas. Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and anyone suspected of being involved will be located and dealt with.

“I would also encourage businesses across Derbyshire to continue to engage with us when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour, we often rely on business owners to report the incidents to us and the more reports we get the better idea we get of where we need to focus our efforts to stamp it out.”