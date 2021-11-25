Dubious north Derbyshire drivers pulled over by police in the last fortnight

They were detained for various crimes – including driving while banned, driving with provisional licences and even theft.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit - the last fortnight
All the north Derbyshire drivers caught while up to no good...
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Provisional licence holder
Police stopped this van in South Normanton - where it turned out the driver was uninsured, unsupervised and a provisional licence holder.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Driving while banned
This Nissan Micra was seized in Tupton when it was discovered the driver was banned until 2028. Police tweeted: "Court date. Car to the crusher."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Failing to stop
The driver of this Ford Mondeo crashed after failing to stop for police in Woodthorpe. Police tweeted: "No skill, at all. No licence or insurance either. Off to court."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit