Dubious north Derbyshire drivers pulled over by police in the last fortnight

Pictured below are drivers who were stopped by police on suspicion of a number of offences during the last two weeks.

By Ben McVay
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:42 pm

They were detained for various crimes – including driving while banned, driving with provisional licences and even theft.

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit - the last fortnight

All the north Derbyshire drivers caught while up to no good...

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

2. Provisional licence holder

Police stopped this van in South Normanton - where it turned out the driver was uninsured, unsupervised and a provisional licence holder.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

3. Driving while banned

This Nissan Micra was seized in Tupton when it was discovered the driver was banned until 2028. Police tweeted: "Court date. Car to the crusher."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

4. Failing to stop

The driver of this Ford Mondeo crashed after failing to stop for police in Woodthorpe. Police tweeted: "No skill, at all. No licence or insurance either. Off to court."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

