Drunken Derbyshire man set fire to curtains during domestic row

Mathew Edge, 34, ignited the linen while his children were in the property - however he immediately used a pair of socks to douse the flames.

Derby Crown Court heard the chaotic scene unfolded when an argument broke out between Edge and his girlfriend on April 12 at their Killamarsh home.

After punching her Edge’s family came to assist and the ruckus blew up again, causing Edge - who had been drinking vodka - to light up the curtains.

When police arrived “clearly intoxicated” Edge was still drinking.

He immediately admitted the assault on his partner, saying he lit the curtains when his family took his partner’s side during the argument.

The court heard Edge had numerous previous offences on his record - including shoplifting, assault and criminal damage.

Edge, of, Norburn Drive, Killamarsh, admitted arson.

Addressing Edge via prison videolink Judge Shaun Smith QC noted he had already served the equivalent four months in custody.

He said: “You are someone who had been getting into trouble in the past - all that stopped in 2009.

“But in 2011 you started losing your temper again, causing criminal damage.”

Judge Smith said Covid had “a considerable effect” on Edge - causing problems during the birth of his son - and that the death of his partner's father caused added pressure.

He was given a two-year community order and ordered to undertake a relationships programme, 35 rehabilitation activity sessions and a 120-day alcohol monitoring requirement.