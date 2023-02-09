The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended a number of incidents on the county’s roads since the start of the month.
February has already proved to be a busy month for the officers patrolling Derbyshire’s roads – dealing with everything from drink drivers and stolen cars to vehicles bursting into flames.
These are just some of the incidents dealt with by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) this month – as their efforts to keep our roads safe continue.
1. Car engulfed in flames on busy route
On February 5, the DRPU were called to a car fire on the A38 South at Little Eaton. Luckily, none of the occupants sustained any injuries.
Photo: DRPU
2. ‘Chancer’ has car seized
On February 5, the DRPU tweeted: “Shardlow - tries to evade police with the old quick right, quick left. Unfortunately for the driver of this Fiesta, his quick left was into a cul-de-sac with nowhere to go. Knowingly driving around with no insurance. #Chancer #Reported #Seized.”
Photo: DRPU
3. Uninsured driver loses car
On February 6, the DRPU tweeted: “Ilkeston - driver not showing on the policy. There is only one outcome! Vehicle seized and driver reported.”
Photo: DRPU
4. ‘High risk’ driver stopped by police
On February 7, the DRPU tweeted: “Sawmills - that moment when you realise that the two DPU units haven’t picked your name out of the phone book, but were there to target you as a ‘high risk’ road user. Numerous complaints of poor driving and we catch him at 50mph in a 30mph.”
Photo: DRPU