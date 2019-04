Cops tracked down the boozed-up driver of this van after a member of the public reported them for bad driving

When breathalysed at the roadside in Chesterfield the driver blew 74 microgrammes when the limit is 35 - then refused to provide an evidence sample.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ tweeted: "To be charged when sober. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive".