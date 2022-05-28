1. Anti-social bikers

On Sunday, May 22, officers from the Staveley and Newbold SNT located this red Suzuki motorbike which was seen driving at speed. It was seized for being uninsured after the rider decided to run off. After reports of several motorbikes ripping up the grass on Hillside Drive, Mastin Moor, a 37-year-old from the area was detained on the yellow motorbike. The bike has now been seized and the rider reported for no insurance and having no driving licence.

Photo: Staveley SNT