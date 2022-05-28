There have been a range of driving offences for officers to contend with, from illegal off-roaders and uninsured drivers to crashes involving sleeping motorists.
These are some of the incidents tackled by Derbyshire’s Road Policing Unit and local teams over the last seven days, as they work to keep our roads safe.
1. Anti-social bikers
On Sunday, May 22, officers from the Staveley and Newbold SNT located this red Suzuki motorbike which was seen driving at speed. It was seized for being uninsured after the rider decided to run off. After reports of several motorbikes ripping up the grass on Hillside Drive, Mastin Moor, a 37-year-old from the area was detained on the yellow motorbike. The bike has now been seized and the rider reported for no insurance and having no driving licence.
Photo: Staveley SNT
2. Possible thief crashes car during police chase
On Sunday, May 22, the DRPU tweeted: “Derby. Hyundai linked to multiple thefts across the Midlands. Fails to stop in Normanton before crashing into parked vehicle. One passenger detained. Enquiries ongoing.”
Photo: DRPU
3. Driver crashes and flees scene
On Sunday, May 22, the DRPU tweeted: “Derby. Way too much speed over roundabout. Driver makes off from scene but located later. Miraculously no injuries. Reported for multiple offences including being an unsupervised provisional licence holder.”
Photo: DRPU
4. Drunk driver on M1
On Sunday, May 22, the DRPU tweeted: “ M1. Struggling to stay in lane, poor driving. Also struggles to understand 'Follow Me' on our matrix board. Eventually stops - drunk, no licence and no insurance. Arrested.”
Photo: DRPU