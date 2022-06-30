Dixie Overton, 35, was seen “falling over” as she approached her parked BMW with her mother moments before the crash on June 13, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Beck Allsop described how dashcam footage from a bus near the Donut car park captured Overton driving against the one-way system in the wrong direction.

Describing the crash, Ms Allsop said: “The airbag was deployed in Ms Overton’s vehicle but the other driver hit her nose against her steering wheel as a result of the collision.”

After being breathalysed Overton gave a reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

However, the incident continued at Chesterfield Royal Hospital later - when Overton “became abusive” with a police officer, striking him in the shin.

The defendant, of Glebe Avenue, Warsop, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and assault by beating an emergency worker.

Adjourning her sentence for a probation report, magistrates granted Overton unconditional bail and handed her an interim driving ban.