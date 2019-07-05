'Drunk, hammer-wielding' man falls in large bush outside Chesterfield magistrates' court

A drunk man who was in possession of a hammer fell into a large bush outside Chesterfield magistrates' court, according to police.

Firefighters attended the scene and helped to remove the man from the bush.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Police Team hailed firefighters' efforts, saying: "They don't just save cats from trees."

- Following yesterday's incident, Jamie O'Brien, 44, of Batemoor Road, Sheffield, was charged with two counts of shoplifting and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded to court.