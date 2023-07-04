News you can trust since 1855
Drunk driver arrested in Derbyshire town after trying to steal ex partner's Hyundai car

Officers arrested a drunk driver who tried to steal a car just minutes after a 999 call.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST

The man tried to drive off in his ex-partner’s car following a domestic incident in Ripley on Saturday, July 1.

But he didn’t get too far as officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit managed to find him within 15 minutes of the emergency call.

The man has been arrested for numerous offences, including drink driving, and taken to custody to be interviewed when sober.

