Drunk driver arrested – after speeding over 80mph in a 30mph zone in Derbyshire town

Officers from Matlock SNT stopped a drunk driver in Wirksworth after he was caught speeding.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mobile patrols took officers from Matlock SNT towards the Black Rocks area, when a vehicle sped off by police car.

Officers followed the driver into Wirksworth – and he was clocked speeding over 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When stopped, the driver admitted he had drunk alcohol earlier the same evening. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

In custody, he blew 55 and was charged and bailed to court at the beginning of May.