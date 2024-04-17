Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mobile patrols took officers from Matlock SNT towards the Black Rocks area, when a vehicle sped off by police car.

Officers followed the driver into Wirksworth – and he was clocked speeding over 80mph in a 30mph zone.

When stopped, the driver admitted he had drunk alcohol earlier the same evening. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.