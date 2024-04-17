Drunk driver arrested – after speeding over 80mph in a 30mph zone in Derbyshire town
Officers from Matlock SNT stopped a drunk driver in Wirksworth after he was caught speeding.
Mobile patrols took officers from Matlock SNT towards the Black Rocks area, when a vehicle sped off by police car.
Officers followed the driver into Wirksworth – and he was clocked speeding over 80mph in a 30mph zone.
When stopped, the driver admitted he had drunk alcohol earlier the same evening. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.
In custody, he blew 55 and was charged and bailed to court at the beginning of May.