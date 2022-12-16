Drunk Derbyshire builder arrested on way to work after travelling down A61 while more than twice over limit
A builder was arrested today after travelling to work down a busy Derbyshire A-road – while more than twice over the legal drink drive limit.
At 8.00am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over a van travelling down the A61 at Dronfield.
Officers undertook an intelligence-led stop, with its driver believed to be over the legal limit for alcohol.
They discovered that he was on his way to work as a builder, and provided a roadside reading of 84mg, followed by a reading of 75mg at the station – both more than double the legal limit of 35mg per 100 millilitres of breath.
The driver of the van was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.