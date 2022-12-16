News you can trust since 1855
Drunk Derbyshire builder arrested on way to work after travelling down A61 while more than twice over limit

A builder was arrested today after travelling to work down a busy Derbyshire A-road – while more than twice over the legal drink drive limit.

By Tom Hardwick
7 hours ago - 1 min read

At 8.00am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over a van travelling down the A61 at Dronfield.

Officers undertook an intelligence-led stop, with its driver believed to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

They discovered that he was on his way to work as a builder, and provided a roadside reading of 84mg, followed by a reading of 75mg at the station – both more than double the legal limit of 35mg per 100 millilitres of breath.

The builder was taken into custody after being stopped.
The driver of the van was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.