Drunk Derbyshire builder arrested on way to work after travelling down A61 while more than twice over limit

At 8.00am this morning, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit pulled over a van travelling down the A61 at Dronfield.

Officers undertook an intelligence-led stop, with its driver believed to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

They discovered that he was on his way to work as a builder, and provided a roadside reading of 84mg, followed by a reading of 75mg at the station – both more than double the legal limit of 35mg per 100 millilitres of breath.