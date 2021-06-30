Drunk Derbyshire biker found sprawled on road underneath his motorcycle

Sloshed Holmes blew a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath

Craig Holmes, 34, was found lying on the road underneath his motorcycle near a mini roundabout in South Normanton on May 27.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard as witnesses in another vehicle stopped and helped him back onto his bike Holmes smelled of booze and was slurring his words.

Prosecutor Lynne Bickley described how the defendant, unable to stand without swaying, then tried to drive off towards Alfreton.

Ms Bickley said: “Just as he cleared the roundabout he fell off again with the bike falling on top of him.”

At this point the same passing motorists approached Holmes and confiscated his keys.

After being arrested sloshed Holmes blew a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

It also turned out he was driving with an expired CBT licence.

Holmes’ solicitor Kirsty Sargent said her client was out of work and depressed at the time.

She added: “The accident is an aggravating feature but fortunately there was no risk to other road users - he accepts he should not have been driving a motorbike at that point.”

Holmes, of Victoria Street, Somercotes, admitted drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 44 months, given 120 hours’ unpaid work, 18 rehabilitation activity sessions, made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “You fell twice, luckily at low speed but in a short period - whatever you do, learn from that experience.”