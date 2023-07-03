'Drums not the only thing getting battered' as musician stopped in Derbyshire village while drink driving home after concert
Officers have said drums ‘weren't the only thing getting battered all night’ after stopping a drink driver in Risley.
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped a man winding his way home drunk after playing as a drummer.
Upon stopping, the driver failed the roadside breath test and failed to provide one in custody claiming medical reasons.
Further blood samples were taken and the driver has been bailed.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: “It would appear that the drums weren't the only thing getting battered all night.”