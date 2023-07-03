News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

'Drums not the only thing getting battered' as musician stopped in Derbyshire village while drink driving home after concert

Officers have said drums ‘weren't the only thing getting battered all night’ after stopping a drink driver in Risley.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:14 BST

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped a man winding his way home drunk after playing as a drummer.

Upon stopping, the driver failed the roadside breath test and failed to provide one in custody claiming medical reasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further blood samples were taken and the driver has been bailed.

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have stopped a drunk drummer trying to drive back home after a concert.Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have stopped a drunk drummer trying to drive back home after a concert.
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have stopped a drunk drummer trying to drive back home after a concert.
Most Popular

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: “It would appear that the drums weren't the only thing getting battered all night.”