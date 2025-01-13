Drugs, weapons and cash seized - after drugs raid at Derbyshire property

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:24 BST
Drugs, weapons and cash have been seized in Alfreton following a search warrant.

Officers from Amber Valley SNT attended an address on Prospect Street in Alfreton on Friday, January 10.

A section 8 PACE warrant was executed and a quantity of cash, drugs and weapons were seized from the address by officers.

A man has been questioned by police in relation to this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Alfreton Police SNT said: “Tackling drug dealing is one of our neighbourhood priorities. The team will be continuing to secure and execute warrants throughout the year as we look to address this.”

