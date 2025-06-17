Drugs raids across Chesterfield lead to several arrests as police seize weapons and large amount of narcotics

Police have made several arrests after drugs raids in Chesterfield – where officers discovered weapons and large amounts of narcotics.

Officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently executed warrants at properties in Boythorpe and Grangewood – where large quantities of drugs were discovered.

A team spokesperson said: “These warrants resulted in several arrests. Weapons and a significant amount of both Class A and Class B drugs were seized from the addresses.

“We hope this will make the community safer and we would like to thank the general public with helping us to develop intelligence leading to these warrants.”