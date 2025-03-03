Drugs raid sees police seize nearly 100 cannabis plants from Chesterfield home

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:01 BST
Police have seized and destroyed almost 100 cannabis plants after a drugs raid at an address in Chesterfield.

On February 28, officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered a cannabis grow at an address in Grangewood.

A team spokesperson said: “The property in question had two rooms that had been converted into grow rooms, where a total of 84 plants were found, seized and subsequently destroyed.

“We urge anyone with information regarding the cultivation of cannabis in their area to please contact us via the non-emergency number 101, or in case of emergency, 999. Let us work together to maintain the safety and security of our neighbourhood.”

