Drugs raid sees police seize nearly 100 cannabis plants from Chesterfield home

On February 28, officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered a cannabis grow at an address in Grangewood.
A team spokesperson said: “The property in question had two rooms that had been converted into grow rooms, where a total of 84 plants were found, seized and subsequently destroyed.
“We urge anyone with information regarding the cultivation of cannabis in their area to please contact us via the non-emergency number 101, or in case of emergency, 999. Let us work together to maintain the safety and security of our neighbourhood.”