Drugs raid on property in Peak District village sees four men arrested by police

Police carried out a drugs raid at a property in the Peak District – with four men being arrested by officers at the address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, February 7, officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Castleton.

A number of officers were deployed to attend the property on Millbridge and carry out the warrant.

As a result of the warrant, four adults males were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.