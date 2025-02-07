Drugs raid on property in Peak District village sees four men arrested by police

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST
Police carried out a drugs raid at a property in the Peak District – with four men being arrested by officers at the address.

On Friday, February 7, officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Castleton.

A number of officers were deployed to attend the property on Millbridge and carry out the warrant.

As a result of the warrant, four adults males were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

