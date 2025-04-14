Drugs raid on property in Derbyshire town sees two men arrested after officers uncover “large-scale cannabis grow”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police arrested two men at a Derbyshire property after a drugs raid – which saw officers discover nearly 150 cannabis plants.

On Friday, April 11, officers from the Erewash Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at a property on Tamworth Road in Long Eaton – after reports of suspicious activity from members of the local community.

A team spokesperson said: “Two males aged 33 and 20 were arrested and a large-scale cannabis grow, consisting of approximately 140 mature plants, was seized as part of the investigation.

“We would like to thank residents and members of the community who come together to help tackle crime within their area. We take such reports very seriously and are determined to stamp out drug-related crime and organised criminality from our neighbourhoods.”