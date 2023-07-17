Drugs found in the toilets at three venues across Derbyshire town – as police patrol licensed premises
Drugs have been found in the toilets of three different venues as police carried out patrols over the weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
On Friday, July 14, PCSO Hunt and PC Hussain from Matlock SNT were out on active patrols and visited a few licensed premises in Wirksworth for general checks and to act on reports of drugs being taken on site.
Out of the three premises, where different areas of the toilets were drug swiped - all tested positive for drug use. Drug activity was significantly more evident in some premises than others.
Following the patrols, findings have been shared with Partner Agencies and follow up visits have been pencilled in.