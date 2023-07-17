On Friday, July 14, PCSO Hunt and PC Hussain from Matlock SNT were out on active patrols and visited a few licensed premises in Wirksworth for general checks and to act on reports of drugs being taken on site.

Out of the three premises, where different areas of the toilets were drug swiped - all tested positive for drug use. Drug activity was significantly more evident in some premises than others.

