In the early hours of this morning, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit stopped a blue Seat Leon in Alfreton after it was spotted being driven suspiciously.

Police stopped the vehicle and found four males, all of whom were from outside of Derbyshire – each with a different reason for being there.

The car was pulled over by officers in Alfreton.