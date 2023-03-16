News you can trust since 1855
Drugged-up driver arrested in Derbyshire town after ‘eagle-eyed’ officer spots fault with car

A driver was stopped after an ‘eagle-eyed’ Derbyshire officer spotted a fault with their car – and was arrested after two positive drugs tests.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:37 GMT- 1 min read

In the early hours of this morning, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking proactive patrols across the town.

In a post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Eagle-eyed PC Hussain spots a vehicle with a headlight out.

“Vehicle stopped, driver smelt of cannabis, vehicle stop-searched, cannabis found – driver tests positive for cannabis and cocaine.”

The motorist was taken into custody by SNT officers.
The driver was arrested by SNT officers and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.