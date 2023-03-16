Drugged-up driver arrested in Derbyshire town after ‘eagle-eyed’ officer spots fault with car
A driver was stopped after an ‘eagle-eyed’ Derbyshire officer spotted a fault with their car – and was arrested after two positive drugs tests.
In the early hours of this morning, the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were undertaking proactive patrols across the town.
In a post, an SNT spokesperson said: “Eagle-eyed PC Hussain spots a vehicle with a headlight out.
“Vehicle stopped, driver smelt of cannabis, vehicle stop-searched, cannabis found – driver tests positive for cannabis and cocaine.”
The driver was arrested by SNT officers and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.