Drugged-up Chesterfield driver arrested after speeding past police at over 100mph

A drug driver was arrested after hitting speeds of more than 100mph as officers pursued him through Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Monday, January 23, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the streets of Chesterfield when a BMW sped past their unmarked vehicle.

With the help of the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, the driver was eventually stopped – having reached speeds of more than 100mph through the town.

The motorist was eventually stopped after teamwork from the DRPU and DARU.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Smell of cannabis gives the game away. Driver subjected to a drug wipe which is positive.” The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.

