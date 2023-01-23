Drugged-up Chesterfield driver arrested after speeding past police at over 100mph
A drug driver was arrested after hitting speeds of more than 100mph as officers pursued him through Chesterfield.
On Monday, January 23, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the streets of Chesterfield when a BMW sped past their unmarked vehicle.
With the help of the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, the driver was eventually stopped – having reached speeds of more than 100mph through the town.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Smell of cannabis gives the game away. Driver subjected to a drug wipe which is positive.” The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers.