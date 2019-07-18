Drug users who left needles in area used by children in Chesterfield were like 'a scene from Shaun of the Dead'

A Chesterfield woman has called for more police action to stop what she describes as drug-using 'zombies' from leaving their needles in bushes where children play.

Natalie Blaney became concerned when she spotted around 15 people using the bushes to take drugs in an alleyway near Chesterfield Fire Station on Thursday (July 19)

Drug users alley in Chesterfield

Natalie 27, said: "I think it is really bad now - I can't face walking my dog or running there now. Over the past two months it has become a massive problem.

"It was like Shaun of the Dead this morning , there were about 15 what I would describe as Zombies in the gitty.

"There was a woman walking past them with a baby in a pram and she had to walk the other way to avoid them.

"I haven't had any trouble from them but what if they turned nasty?

"They left loads of needles there.

"I saw them going in and out of the bushes looking around to see if anyone was watching. It looked like an organised operation to me.

She said two people were 'normal' looking and the others "the usual town centre druggie types".

Natalie said a police officer came up and moved them on.

She added: "I spoke to two people who had cleaned the stuff up and they said there were loads of needles .

"A lot of kiddies play there. When I was a kid I used to play in trees and it would have been very dangerous if there were needles about.I think something has to be done about this.

"The police said they had brought it to the notice of their safer neighbourhood team. It's terrible and very concerning that a child could play in there and get a needle in them. I just want people to be aware and hopefully something can be done about it. Why she did not search arrest anyone is beyond me and shocking."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police confirmed an officer had attended and some needles were collected from the area.

She added: "We have spoken to some members of the public who were around the area and the council came and collected the needles . There were no arrests. The intelligence has been logged and passed to our Safer Neighbourhood Team to make them aware of the situation."