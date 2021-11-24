Drug users, thieves, thugs and dodgy drivers: north Derbyshire people before the courts

Mark Winter, 47, of New Street, North Wingfield: Guilty of criminal damage. Fined £615 and made to pay a £62 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

James Cocking, 27, of Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80, made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Joseph Walton, 26, of Derby Road, Homesford, Matlock: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120, made to pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Kien Rigley, 18, of Lower Drive, Swanwick: Guilty of dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and riding without protective headgear. Case adjourned for probation report.

Matthew Bee, 46, of Hawthorne Close, Woolley Moor, Alfreton: Guilty of drink driving. Case adjourned for probation report.

Stephen Wright, 38, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Complaint for a Stalking Protection Order on the basis he carried out acts associated with stalking and poses a risk associated with stalking to another person. Interim stalking protection order extended until December 14 at 5pm.

Duncan Elmore, 31, of Alder Way, Shirebrook: Guilty of possessing a sword in a public place and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 36 weeks, made to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Dylan Collins, 27, of Bruner Avenue, Shirebrook: Guilty of drugs possession. Handed a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Wayne Shipman, 37, of Homestead, Heanor: Guilty of stealing alcohol worth £4.75 belonging to Asda, committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence and committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order. Handed one-year community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days. Made to pay £95 victim surcharge and £24 court costs. Fined £40.

Lee Redfern, 30, of, Milward Road, Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of assault by beating and failing to surrender to custody at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. Handed two-year community order with four-month curfew, 25 rehabilitation activity days and a 31-day accredited programme. Ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Stephen Cameron, 72, of Alma Street, Buxton: Guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Made to pay £22 victim surcharge.

Drew Hullock, 21, of Hopton Wood Way, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Craig English, 35, of Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Guilty of driving while disqualified and while uninsured.Banned for six months, handed 120 hours unpaid work, made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.