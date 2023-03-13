Drug driver without valid MOT arrested in Derbyshire town
Police officers have arrested a drug driver with an expired MOT while patroling roads in Ilkeston.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 1:31pm
On Saturday, March 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a car in Ilkeston after intelligence suggested the motorist has no valid MOT since January.
After they stopped the car, officers noticed a strong smell of drugs.
No drugs have been found during the vehicle search but the driver failed the roadside drug's wipe test for cannabis and cocaine.
The motorist was subsequently taken into custody by DRPU officers.