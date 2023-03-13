On Saturday, March 11, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) stopped a car in Ilkeston after intelligence suggested the motorist has no valid MOT since January.

After they stopped the car, officers noticed a strong smell of drugs.

No drugs have been found during the vehicle search but the driver failed the roadside drug's wipe test for cannabis and cocaine.

