Drug driver who stole car in Derbyshire village arrested
A drug driver has been arrested and a stolen car recovered after police intervention in Codnor.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 2:02pm
On Monday, February 13, officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have reported that they stopped a Nissan X-Trail in Codnor for the manner of driving.
When stopped, the driver failed a roadside drug test for cocaine and was taken into custody.
Drugs have been found in his possession in custody as well.
While he was waiting for recovery, the vehicle has been reported stolen by the registered keeper and later returned.