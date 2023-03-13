On Monday, February 13, officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have reported that they stopped a Nissan X-Trail in Codnor for the manner of driving.

When stopped, the driver failed a roadside drug test for cocaine and was taken into custody.

Drugs have been found in his possession in custody as well.

While he was waiting for recovery, the vehicle has been reported stolen by the registered keeper and later returned.