Drug driver who killed 'adored' Derbyshire grandfather and 'loving husband' jailed

A drug driver who killed an ‘adored’ grandfather has been jailed – with his widow issuing a warning of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence “Terry” Wragg was an experienced rider and had left his home in Openwoodgate, Belper, telling Yvonne, his wife of 42 years, that after his short ride he would take her for a coffee upon his return.

As Terry was riding his red Triumph Speed Twin along Derby Road, Denby, on a clear bright late summer afternoon in September 2022 a Range Rover pulled across the road immediately in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With no time to stop Terry, 65, crashed into the side of the vehicle suffering catastrophic injuries that killed him almost instantly at the scene.

Michael Burgess was jailed for six years, banned from driving for eight years and must take an extended test in order to regain his licence.

The driver of the 4x4, Michael Burgess, was breathalysed and tested for drugs at the scene – a test that came back positive for cannabis and he was arrested, and subsequently charged with, causing death by careless driving whilst over prescribed limit for drugs.

The 35-year-old of The Leys, Little Eaton, denied the charges but he was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

On Thursday February 6 Burgess was jailed for six years, banned from driving for eight years and must take an extended test in order to regain his licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement Terry’s wife Yvonne explained the devastating loss of her beloved husband just a month before their 43rd wedding anniversary.

She said: “Terry and I have been together since we were teenagers. It really was love at first sight and from the moment we met I knew we were destined to be together.

“We married when I was 18 years old and at the time of the collision, we were just one month from celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary. Our marriage was always happy and strong.

“Terry was the most caring, supportive, kind, and loving husband I could wish for. He was a devoted family man who lived for his family, and I always felt loved, safe, and cared for with him. He was also hugely respected in the building trade and had worked for Peveril Homes for more than 20 years.

“He was my soulmate, rock, and confidante.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Terry usually only went out on his motorbike for between 60 and 90 minutes. I remember stopping what I was doing at one point and looking at the clock as Terry had been longer than he would usually be. I thought I should get ready to go out as he would be back any minute.

“Just a few minutes later there was a knock at the front door and there were two police officers stood there. They came inside the house and informed me that Terry had been killed. No words could ever fully describe how I felt. My whole world fell from under me.

“I felt like all the blood had drained from me and that my insides had been ripped out. I was in shock. I didn’t want to take in or believe what I was hearing. It was a rush of emotions yet a numbness at the same time. My husband, my soulmate who I loved with all my heart wasn’t coming home to me.”

After delivering the news to their daughter over the phone, Yvonne was taken to the scene by officers so she could see Terry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's hard to find words to describe how I felt on that drive to the collision scene or how hard it was to see my husband, the man I loved lying in the road near his motorbike. I knelt down beside him and kissed him. I couldn’t even kiss him on the lips as the airway was still in place.

“Terry was still warm, I remember saying 'you were nearly home'. I put my hand where his heart would be. I wanted to scream out but it didn’t come out. It was like I was screaming inside.”

The effect on Yvonne, as well as her family and friends, has been profound, with enormous impacts on both her physical and mental health – all because of the actions of Burgess.

Yvone said: “While Burgess did not set out that day to kill Terry – because he got behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs, he has ruined so many lives and left me with a life sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has stolen the most devoted father, grandfather, brother and uncle from my family and the kindest, most loyal friend and colleague.

“The support I have received from our family, friends and Terry’s colleagues is testament to how much he was loved and has been of enormous comfort. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to all the officers and staff who were involved – from the initial response to the investigation and subsequent court case.

“While that support has been so gratefully received the grief will remain with me forever. I grieve for the man I love and also for the future we should have had together. We should have enjoyed his retirement together and grown old together and it breaks my heart to think he's been robbed of seeing his beloved granddaughters grow up.

“Our story really was a true love story and the love and happiness we shared was beyond measure. I will always be thankful I found the love of my life and my soulmate but there should have been so many chapters in our book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so unbelievably proud to have been Terry’s wife – the man I loved, the man I built my life with, and who gave me more than four decades of joy. I miss you Terry, each and every day. One day, we will be together again.”