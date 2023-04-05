News you can trust since 1855
Drug driver who fails to stop for officers arrested in Chesterfield and Mercedes seized

A driver who failed tests both for cannabis and cocaine, has been taken to custody and had his car seized.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST

The Mercedes driver who at first failed to stop for officers was soon located by Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU).

When stopped by DRPU officers in Chesterfield, the driver failed the roadside swipe for cocaine and cannabis, before being taken into custody.

Officers seized the Mercedes at the scene and arranged for a mobility company to collect the vehicle soon.

When stopped by DRPU officers in Chesterfield, the Mercedes driver failed the roadside swipe for cocaine and cannabis, before being taken into custody.