Drug driver tests positive for cocaine with baby in car - as two arrested in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd May 2025, 13:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have arrested two males on suspicion of drug related offences.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a Renault car in Heanor on Monday, May 19 – as they believed the vehicle had links to drug supply in the area.

Upon stopping the car, officers found two men and a baby inside the vehicle. The driver failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A stop search was carried out, resulting in cash and mobile phones being recovered.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences after police stopped a Renault car in Heanor on Monday, May 19.Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences after police stopped a Renault car in Heanor on Monday, May 19.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences after police stopped a Renault car in Heanor on Monday, May 19.

A more thorough search was conducted in custody and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs was recovered from the passenger.

As a result, the two men, one aged 20 and the other 37, were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences. They have been bailed pending further enquiries, with strict conditions not to enter Amber Valley.

Appropriate safeguarding has been put in place to protect the child in the vehicle.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice