Police have arrested two males on suspicion of drug related offences.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a Renault car in Heanor on Monday, May 19 – as they believed the vehicle had links to drug supply in the area.

Upon stopping the car, officers found two men and a baby inside the vehicle. The driver failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.

A stop search was carried out, resulting in cash and mobile phones being recovered.

A more thorough search was conducted in custody and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs was recovered from the passenger.

As a result, the two men, one aged 20 and the other 37, were arrested on suspicion of drug related offences. They have been bailed pending further enquiries, with strict conditions not to enter Amber Valley.

Appropriate safeguarding has been put in place to protect the child in the vehicle.