Drug driver stopped in Derbyshire village after officer smells cannabis

A drug driver has been stopped in Matlock Bath after a police officer smelled cannabis coming from the vehicle.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT

The incident happened during a patrol in the village last evening, on Monday, March 20.

PC Hussain from Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT noticed strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

He stopped the car, the occupants of the vehicle were searched and driver tested positive for cannabis.

The driver was subsequently taken to custody and enquiries are ongoing.

