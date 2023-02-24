Drug driver of stolen car ploughs into lamppost trying to escape police in Chesterfield

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said a vehicle spotted in the Newbold area of the town raised their suspicions as it had poorly fitted number plates.

The driver tried to make a get away but instead ploughed his car into a lamppost. He then tried to escape on foot but was tracked down and caught.

The car turned out be stolen and was on false plates

He tested positive for cannabis after a drug-wipe test and suspicious packets and wraps were found on his person

Police checks also revealed that the car he was in was being driven on cloned plates and had been stolen from Coventry.

