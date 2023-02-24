Drug driver of stolen car ploughs into lamppost trying to escape police in Chesterfield
A man who crashed a stolen car into a lamppost trying to escape police in Chesterfield tested positive for cannabis.
Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said a vehicle spotted in the Newbold area of the town raised their suspicions as it had poorly fitted number plates.
The driver tried to make a get away but instead ploughed his car into a lamppost. He then tried to escape on foot but was tracked down and caught.
He tested positive for cannabis after a drug-wipe test and suspicious packets and wraps were found on his person
Police checks also revealed that the car he was in was being driven on cloned plates and had been stolen from Coventry.
A member of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver would now have questions to answer in relation to both the vehicle and the suspected drugs that were found on him, adding: “Simple offences lead to so much more.”