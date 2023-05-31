Oliver Crellin, 22 of The Common, Crich, was stopped on January 19, 2023 in Matlock after police received information that he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Crellin was stopped, tested positive for cannabis and a blood sample was obtained. Results later showed he was over the drug drive limit.

Crellin was bailed to attend Magistrates Court at a later fate, however while he was still on bail he was stopped by the Road Policing Team in Ripley and failed a breath test - providing a reading of 68 with the legal limit being 35.

Oliver Crellin, 22 of The Common, Crich, was banned from driving for 30 months.