News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Drug driver banned for over two years after drink driving while on police bail

A man from Matlock has been banned from driving for 30 months – after he was convicted on two counts of driving under the influence.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st May 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:13 BST

Oliver Crellin, 22 of The Common, Crich, was stopped on January 19, 2023 in Matlock after police received information that he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Crellin was stopped, tested positive for cannabis and a blood sample was obtained. Results later showed he was over the drug drive limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crellin was bailed to attend Magistrates Court at a later fate, however while he was still on bail he was stopped by the Road Policing Team in Ripley and failed a breath test - providing a reading of 68 with the legal limit being 35.

Oliver Crellin, 22 of The Common, Crich, was banned from driving for 30 months.Oliver Crellin, 22 of The Common, Crich, was banned from driving for 30 months.
Oliver Crellin, 22 of The Common, Crich, was banned from driving for 30 months.
Most Popular

He was remanded into custody before he was brought before the bench at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on May 25, where he was banned from driving for 30 months.