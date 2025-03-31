Drug driver arrested in Derbyshire while police were seizing car from another motorist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug driver was arrested by officers in Derbyshire while they were seizing a car from another motorist.

On Thursday, March 27, officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in Whitwell when they stopped a vehicle, which was showing on the police database as being uninsured.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle was subsequently seized by the officers and the driver reported for summons.

“While awaiting for recovery of the vehicle, another vehicle was stopped, which was also showing as having no insurance. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and that car also seized.”