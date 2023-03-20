Drug-driver arrested in Derbyshire village after testing positive for cocaine while driving with no license

On Saturday, March 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received reports that a driver may be driving while unfit and on a provisional licence.

Following the reports, officers stopped a Mini in Loscoe. After stopping the car, officers found out the driver had only a provisional licence and no L plates.

The driver also tested positivive for cocaine.

