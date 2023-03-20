News you can trust since 1855
Drug-driver arrested in Derbyshire village after testing positive for cocaine while driving with no license

A Mini driver was taken into custody after being stopped by Derbyshire police and testing positive for cocaine.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT

On Saturday, March 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received reports that a driver may be driving while unfit and on a provisional licence.

Following the reports, officers stopped a Mini in Loscoe. After stopping the car, officers found out the driver had only a provisional licence and no L plates.

The driver also tested positivive for cocaine.

After being stopped by Police officers, the Mini driver tested positive for cocaine.
The driver was subsequently arrested and taken to custody.