Drug-driver arrested in Derbyshire village after testing positive for cocaine while driving with no license
A Mini driver was taken into custody after being stopped by Derbyshire police and testing positive for cocaine.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT
On Saturday, March 18, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received reports that a driver may be driving while unfit and on a provisional licence.
Following the reports, officers stopped a Mini in Loscoe. After stopping the car, officers found out the driver had only a provisional licence and no L plates.
The driver also tested positivive for cocaine.
The driver was subsequently arrested and taken to custody.