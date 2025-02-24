Drug driver arrested – as drugs and cash seized following stop search involving Skoda Karoq in Derbyshire
Officers from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a vehicle stop early on Friday, February 21 and detained the driver under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs along with a quantity of cash were found in the Skoda Karoq stopped by the officers.
The driver failed a roadside drug test and the vehicle used was seized due to being used in criminality.
A number of searches were conducted at properties in Nottinghamshire following the arrest. Further suspected class A drugs, large quantities of cash and other valuables were seized.
The 34 year old male from Nottinghamshire was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, driving with concentration of specified controlled drug above specified limit and possession of criminal property, proceeds of crime act 2002.
The male has since been bailed pending further enquiries with strict conditions to not enter the county of Derbyshire.