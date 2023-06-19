Drug driver already arrested by two different police forces stopped in Derbyshire town

This driver thought he could continue to drive whilst under the influence of drugs, even though he had already been arrested by two different police forces for drug driving.

PC Hussain from Derbyshire Police has been out and about with PCSO Hunt, when they spotted the vehicle in Matlock.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver tested positive for cannabis. The car was searched and the driver was arrested at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

