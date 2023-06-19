Drug driver already arrested by two different police forces stopped in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police have stopped the drug driver in Matlock before arresting him.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST
This driver thought he could continue to drive whilst under the influence of drugs, even though he had already been arrested by two different police forces for drug driving.
PC Hussain from Derbyshire Police has been out and about with PCSO Hunt, when they spotted the vehicle in Matlock.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver tested positive for cannabis. The car was searched and the driver was arrested at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.