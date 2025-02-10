Drug dealer without driving licence among two arrested – after police descend on car in Derbyshire
Officers from Amber Valley Safer neighbourhood Team descended on a vehicle in the Ripley area and detained two people for stop searches under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The incident, which took place on on Saturday, February 8, saw a 34-year-old female from Nottinghamshire arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.
She was also reported for numerous alleged traffic offences including driving without a licence and having no insurance. A 46-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs. Officers conducted searches of vehicles and properties following the arrest and a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, Cash and related paraphernalia was seized. A vehicle was recovered during the investigation. Both people have since been bailed pending further enquiries. The female has been given strict bail conditions to not enter the county of Derbyshire. A spokesperson for Amber Valley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Amber Valley SNT are continuing to crack down those that are targeting our local communities and think its acceptable to come to Derbyshire to deal drugs.”