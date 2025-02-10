Derbyshire police have arrested two people for drug related offences after a car search in Ripley.

She was also reported for numerous alleged traffic offences including driving without a licence and having no insurance. A 46-year-old male from Ripley was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs. Officers conducted searches of vehicles and properties following the arrest and a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, Cash and related paraphernalia was seized. A vehicle was recovered during the investigation. Both people have since been bailed pending further enquiries. The female has been given strict bail conditions to not enter the county of Derbyshire. A spokesperson for Amber Valley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Amber Valley SNT are continuing to crack down those that are targeting our local communities and think its acceptable to come to Derbyshire to deal drugs.”