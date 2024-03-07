Drug dealer jailed after being found with more than 100 bags of heroin and cocaine at flat in Derbyshire town
After information was received by the Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team that an address in Oxford Street, Ripley was being used by drug dealers – also known as cuckooing – officers from Heanor and Belper joined those in Ripley to carry out a safe and well check at the flat on Saturday, December 30.
Officers discovered Louis Fletcher who, after being searched, was found to have a substantial quantity of cash, a “burner” mobile phone, and more than 100 dealer ready bags of heroin and cocaine.
Officers also found two vulnerable people at the flat who were being exploited by Fletcher – and they were subsequently safeguarded by the team.
After his arrest, officers then travelled to Fletcher’s house in Charlock Close, Nottingham, where they found cannabis and a knife – both of which were seized.
The 21-year-old was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, and cannabis. After appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 1, he was remanded to prison.
He then appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on February 8, where he pleaded guilty to all three offences and was handed four years and six months in prison. All of the drugs and the knife were also destroyed.
PC Ben Perry, who led the investigation, said: “Drug dealers like Fletcher will prey on vulnerable people to sell drugs that destroy lives.
“They are selfish, cowardly, and manipulative individuals, who will often use violence to intimidate those people’s homes that they take over to use a base for their crimes.
“As a safer neighbourhood team, we will stop at nothing to bring to justice those who do such harm in our communities.
“Fletcher’s arrest came about due to a single piece of intelligence and shows that we will work quickly and efficiently when information is received.
“If you believe that drug dealing is taking place in your community then you can report it to us, both in confidence and anonymously, and help make our area a safer place to live, work and visit.”
You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.