Drug dealer jailed after being found with more than 100 bags of heroin and cocaine at flat in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After information was received by the Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team that an address in Oxford Street, Ripley was being used by drug dealers – also known as cuckooing – officers from Heanor and Belper joined those in Ripley to carry out a safe and well check at the flat on Saturday, December 30.

Officers discovered Louis Fletcher who, after being searched, was found to have a substantial quantity of cash, a “burner” mobile phone, and more than 100 dealer ready bags of heroin and cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also found two vulnerable people at the flat who were being exploited by Fletcher – and they were subsequently safeguarded by the team.

Fletcher was jailed for four years and six months.

After his arrest, officers then travelled to Fletcher’s house in Charlock Close, Nottingham, where they found cannabis and a knife – both of which were seized.

The 21-year-old was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine, and cannabis. After appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 1, he was remanded to prison.

He then appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on February 8, where he pleaded guilty to all three offences and was handed four years and six months in prison. All of the drugs and the knife were also destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Ben Perry, who led the investigation, said: “Drug dealers like Fletcher will prey on vulnerable people to sell drugs that destroy lives.

“They are selfish, cowardly, and manipulative individuals, who will often use violence to intimidate those people’s homes that they take over to use a base for their crimes.

“As a safer neighbourhood team, we will stop at nothing to bring to justice those who do such harm in our communities.

“Fletcher’s arrest came about due to a single piece of intelligence and shows that we will work quickly and efficiently when information is received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you believe that drug dealing is taking place in your community then you can report it to us, both in confidence and anonymously, and help make our area a safer place to live, work and visit.”

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101