Drug arrests made in Derbyshire town – including “suspicious” man who attempted to evade officers

Police have arrested two men for drug-related offences in a Derbyshire town – with one playing a “game of hide-and-seek” in an effort to evade officers.

Officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team took two men into custody this weekend for drug-related offences.

A team spokesperson said: “During foot patrols on Friday, October 31, officers spotted a suspicious man who tried to ghost them –sneaking around the back of a building in an attempt to vanish.

“Unfortunately for him, his game of hide-and-seek ended when he was found lurking behind some building materials. The male was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and officers recovered a quantity of cocaine. A further search of the area revealed a stash of cash hidden nearby.

“Due to the eerie circumstances and what was found, the male was taken in for a more thorough search. He’s since been interviewed, and the case is being referred for a decision.”

Another arrest was made on Saturday, November 1 – after officers searched a man and found more than 80 wraps containing different drugs.

A team spokesperson added: “Officers detained two more males with known links to drugs. One male attempted to enter an address in a rather panicked state.

“The reason became clear during a strip search, which revealed over 80 individual wraps of Class A drugs, cannabis and prescription medication.

“He was arrested for possession with intent to supply. Enquiries are ongoing, and officers are working toward a charging decision with the Crown Prosecution Service.”