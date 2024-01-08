Drivers slammed for parking illegally and speeding at popular Peak District beauty spots

Police have issued fines after several cars were found parked illegally in the Peak District last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Derbyshire Police were out on patrols over the weekend and issued fines for vehicles contravening the white and yellow line system in different locations across the Peak District.

On Saturday, January 6, fixed penalty notices were issued in Grindleford for vehicles crossing white lines and at Mam Tor car park near Castleton for parking on double yellow lines.On Sunday, January 7, parking fines were issued at Hathersage near Leadmill Bridge and on Alport Lane in Alport near Youlgrave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Team also conducted speed checks in Wardlow, Tideswell and Bradwell over the weekend.

Officers from Derbyshire Police were out on patrols over the weekend and issued fines for vehicles contravening the white and yellow line system in different locations across the Peak District.

Speeding and parking patrols were a part of police efforts to prioritise Road Safety which includes speeding and dangerous parking offences.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said: “A number of motorists were spoken regarding their manner of driving, also we spoke to number of local residents who thanked us for doing the checks in their communities.

"We will be continuing to conduct speed checks throughout our area and will be looking to visit other locations where residents have raised concerns relating to speeding and parking where white lines are present in line with our local priorities and following on the from the Constabulary’s Just A Second campaign that took place last summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad