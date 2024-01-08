Drivers slammed for parking illegally and speeding at popular Peak District beauty spots
Officers from Derbyshire Police were out on patrols over the weekend and issued fines for vehicles contravening the white and yellow line system in different locations across the Peak District.
On Saturday, January 6, fixed penalty notices were issued in Grindleford for vehicles crossing white lines and at Mam Tor car park near Castleton for parking on double yellow lines.On Sunday, January 7, parking fines were issued at Hathersage near Leadmill Bridge and on Alport Lane in Alport near Youlgrave.
Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Team also conducted speed checks in Wardlow, Tideswell and Bradwell over the weekend.
Speeding and parking patrols were a part of police efforts to prioritise Road Safety which includes speeding and dangerous parking offences.
A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said: “A number of motorists were spoken regarding their manner of driving, also we spoke to number of local residents who thanked us for doing the checks in their communities.
"We will be continuing to conduct speed checks throughout our area and will be looking to visit other locations where residents have raised concerns relating to speeding and parking where white lines are present in line with our local priorities and following on the from the Constabulary’s Just A Second campaign that took place last summer."
Just A Second campaign focused on asking drivers to take ‘just a second’ to understand that things can change in an instant when on the roads and every road user has to do their bit to make sure they are safe and free from distractions.