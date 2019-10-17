Drivers reminded to lock their vehicles after thefts around The Spires area in Chesterfield

Police officers in Chesterfield are reminding drivers to be alert and to keep their vehicles secure following reports of theft, and people trying car doors.

Police have received reports in the Treverrow Crescent, Horse Chestnut Close and Hough Close areas.

Enquiries are being carried out into these reports, and extra patrols are being put on by officers, with the aim of helping to prevent incidents and catch any offenders.

Police are also reminding drivers to make sure they leave their vehicles secure, with nothing on display or valuables inside, and for people to report any suspicious activity.

Earlier in the month a 28 year old man was arrested in connection with theft from three cars after he was stopped by police on Horse Chestnut Close. He was questioned and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are also aware of similar reports in the Lockoford Lane and Swaddale Avenue areas of Tapton, and Ashgate areas and would encourage people to follow the same advice

PC Alison Griffiths, one of our investigating officers, said: “We would urge people to make sure their vehicles are locked and nothing valuable is left inside or any items are left on show, as this will reduce the risk of your car being targeted.

“We would also ask that if you notice anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in your area then please contact police immediately, as you could be helping to protect yourself or your neighbours from becoming the victim of a crime.”

Residents are also encouraged to make sure that if they have CCTV on their property to make sure it is working and that their vehicle is in sight, and to ensure any alarms or tracking devices are working and activated.

If anyone has any information about crime, or to report suspicious activity, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Facebook – send private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

Residents can also sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive free community safety alerts, crime information and messages from your local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, visit: www.derbyshirealert.co.uk