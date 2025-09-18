Drivers hit with tickets after problem parking sees police called to school near Chesterfield

Police were called to a school near Chesterfield amid reports of “motorists continuing to ignore safety concerns” – with two drivers receiving tickets for their parking.

Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to Sharley Park Community Primary School on Wednesday, September 17 – after concerns around parking were reported.

A team spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we have had to issue tickets to two vehicles that failed to comply with the solid double white line system.

”Today, it showed why it is important not to park opposite these as two buses met at the same time and caused some inconvenience for other road users, with one bus having to mount the kerb to get past.

“We are monitoring and will be engaging with motorists that continue to ignore safety concerns at school times.”