Drivers at Derbyshire beauty spot block roads with ‘ridiculous’ parking

At around 3pm yesterday, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were assisting the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team with “ridiculous parking” at Curbar.

Several cars had been left obstructing the roads close to Curbar Edge, and a DDRU spokesperson said: “Tickets issued to all. Believe it or not, there is a perfectly functioning car park just a few yards away.”

The DDRU reminded drivers that if they, without lawful authority or excuse, in any way wilfully obstruct the free passage along a highway, they are guilty of an offence. They added that the verge of the road is still part of the highway, and the entire road does not have to be impassable for an offence to have been committed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was one example of poor parking around Curbar yesterday.