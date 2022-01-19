Drivers at Derbyshire beauty spot block roads with ‘ridiculous’ parking
Derbyshire Police have been issuing tickets to motorists after they blocked roads close to a well-known beauty spot.
At around 3pm yesterday, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were assisting the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team with “ridiculous parking” at Curbar.
Several cars had been left obstructing the roads close to Curbar Edge, and a DDRU spokesperson said: “Tickets issued to all. Believe it or not, there is a perfectly functioning car park just a few yards away.”
The DDRU reminded drivers that if they, without lawful authority or excuse, in any way wilfully obstruct the free passage along a highway, they are guilty of an offence. They added that the verge of the road is still part of the highway, and the entire road does not have to be impassable for an offence to have been committed.
The DDRU also said that many car parks in the area take card payments, so there is no excuse not to park appropriately.