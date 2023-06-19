News you can trust since 1855
Driver with no licence stopped by officers on M1 in Derbyshire – as Citroen seized

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have seized a car after the driver failed to present driving licence.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

The Citroen came to the attention of the officers as the driver was doing only 40mph on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

Officers from the Derbyshire Road Policing unit (DRPU) stopped the vehicle and soon found out the driver had no driving licence.

A spokesperson for DRPU said on Twitter: “Let the train take the strain as the vehicle has been seized and driver reported.”

