The Citroen came to the attention of the officers as the driver was doing only 40mph on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

Officers from the Derbyshire Road Policing unit (DRPU) stopped the vehicle and soon found out the driver had no driving licence.

A spokesperson for DRPU said on Twitter: “Let the train take the strain as the vehicle has been seized and driver reported.”