Driver with illegal tyres crashes on M1 in pouring rain - leaving car mangled

A driver whose tyres were below the legal tread limit lost control on the M1 in the pouring rain and crashed.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this morning...

MORE: Young Chesterfield drug dealer stuffed heroin and cocaine in her knickers

The legal tyre tread depth for cars in the UK and Europe is 1.6mm across the central three-quarters of the tyre, according to law.

The tread must meet this minimum requirement across its complete circumference.

For more information, visit the RAC's website.

Picture tweeted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

MORE: Labour unveils plans to revive 'struggling high streets'