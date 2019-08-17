Driver with illegal tyres crashes on M1 in pouring rain - leaving car mangled

A driver whose tyres were below the legal tread limit lost control on the M1 in the pouring rain and crashed.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this morning...
MORE: Young Chesterfield drug dealer stuffed heroin and cocaine in her knickers
The legal tyre tread depth for cars in the UK and Europe is 1.6mm across the central three-quarters of the tyre, according to law.
The tread must meet this minimum requirement across its complete circumference.
For more information, visit the RAC's website.
MORE: Labour unveils plans to revive 'struggling high streets'