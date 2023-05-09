Driver who fled Derbyshire police with no lights on was over the limit

A Golf driver caught the attention of members of the Derbyshire Road Policing Unit after having a stand-off with another motorist on King Street, in Duffield, regarding the right of way.

On seeing the police vehicle, the driver decided to bolt, reaching speeds of up to 80mph on Hazelwood Road with no lights on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said: “Detained after they decide enough is enough. The reason for their eagerness to avoid us becomes apparent when they provide a roadside reading of 40ug and a later station reading of 42ug.”

The driver has been arrested before being charged with failure to stop, dangerous driving, and excess alcohol.