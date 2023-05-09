News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
4 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
6 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Driver who fled Derbyshire police with no lights on was over the limit

A driver who tried to flee from Derbyshire police with no lights on, turned out to be over the drink-drive limit.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

A Golf driver caught the attention of members of the Derbyshire Road Policing Unit after having a stand-off with another motorist on King Street, in Duffield, regarding the right of way.

On seeing the police vehicle, the driver decided to bolt, reaching speeds of up to 80mph on Hazelwood Road with no lights on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said: “Detained after they decide enough is enough. The reason for their eagerness to avoid us becomes apparent when they provide a roadside reading of 40ug and a later station reading of 42ug.”

The driver has been arrested before being charged with failure to stop, dangerous driving, and excess alcohol.The driver has been arrested before being charged with failure to stop, dangerous driving, and excess alcohol.
The driver has been arrested before being charged with failure to stop, dangerous driving, and excess alcohol.
Most Popular

The driver was arrested before being charged with failure to stop, dangerous driving, and drink driving